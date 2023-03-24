Teyana Taylor had a good time last night (March 23) during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to support her new movie A Thousand And One. She discussed her funny interaction with Justin Bieber during a celebrity basketball game, and she also dished on her experience teaching Beyoncé the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance when she was only 15 years old.

“She originally wanted to learn the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup,'” she told Kimmel, and then clarified, “This is a popular Harlem dance. I’m from Harlem. I’m battling everybody, and she wanted to learn. So they called me and I was like 15 years old, so I hopped off the bed onto my skateboard and went down there.”

She was surprised at the time, saying she “didn’t even know I would have that opportunity.” Beyoncé even advocated for her to spice up Jay-Z’s music videos as well.

“She was like a proud aunt. She was like, ‘I told you she’s a superstar,'” she said.

When Kimmel asked if Jay-Z thought she was a superstar as well, she answered, “He did. But first he tried to give me a hard time, because we’re both a Sagittarius. So he was testing me.”

