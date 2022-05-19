Teyana Taylor, AKA ‘Firefly,’ Wins Season 7 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer, by design, is full of surprises, and naturally, that was true of yesterday’s season finale, too. The episode was a hot contest between the Prince, Firefly, and Ringmaster characters, with Firefly ultimately emerging as the victor. Sure enough, when Firefly was unmasked, it turned out to be Teyana Taylor.

Teyana Taylor wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 as the Firefly. 🎉pic.twitter.com/akwlWKFy5H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2022

In the finale’s opening round, Taylor covered Usher’s “Bad Girl” before singing Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without You” in the final round, a performance that led to her being crowned the champion.

Taylor didn’t just steamroll over a couple non-singers to claim the title, either. The runner-up was Hayley Orrantia (as Ringmaster), who’s best known for her role as Erica Goldberg on The Goldbergs, but was also a contestant on the first season of The X Factor and released her debut EP, The Way Out, in 2019. Third was Cheyenne Jackson (as Prince), an actor (you may know him from 30 Rock, Glee, or American Horror Story) and Broadway veteran who has multiple albums, including some Broadway cast recordings, to his name.

As for Taylor’s resume, she’s super accomplished. Her third and latest album, 2020’s The Album, was her first to crack that top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 8. Her 2018 single “Gonna Love Me” was also a success, peaking at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and earning Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Check out Taylor’s performances from the season finale below. She also gave an interview following the big reveal, so find that below, too.