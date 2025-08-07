Teyena Taylor Said She Needs Surgery For A Growth On Her Vocal Cords

Teyana Taylor just suffered a big hit to her resurgent music career, just weeks before the release of her new album Escape Room. On Wednesday, the singer told fans via her Instagram that she needed surgery to remove a growth on her vocal cords. The result: several upcoming appearances to promote the album have been canceled or postponed, including a stop by Michelle Obama’s podcast.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now,” she wrote. “And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately. “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

She continued, “That honestly breaks my heart. I don’t take lightly what it means to show up for y’all. I’ve poured so much of myself into this next chapter—especially the Escape Room, which is still dropping August 22! So no worries there. It’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created. and the timing… it’s not lost on me. Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’—one I didn’t ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest, and faith.”

While she won’t be performing the album live anytime soon, the rollout will continue as planned. The most recent single, “Bed Of Roses,” teased the direction the emotive new project will take, and fans look forward to her return.