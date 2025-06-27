Spike Tee is back. In the video for her new song, “Bed Of Roses,” Teyana Taylor casts herself and breakout heartthrob Aaron Pierre for a rather literal interpretation of the title, making for a moody, sensual visual companion to the smooth, mellow single. The video was directed by Taylor and executive produced by Missy Elliott and Paul Thomas Anderson.

The song also opens with a monologue from Issa Rae, who seeks to reassure a reluctant lover that he can let his guard down around her. Then, Teyana’s voice comes in, beckoning her own paramour to make a move: “You want it, you can have it / Don’t waste no time / You need it, I can please it / I want what’s mine.”

“Bed Of Roses” is the second single from Taylor’s upcoming, unexpected new album, Escape Room, which she announced earlier this month with the video for “Long Time.” The announcement caught some fans off guard after Taylor previously promised to walk away from music to work on her acting career due to feeling unappreciated by her label.

However, it looks like she’ll now continue to pursue both; her next film, One Battle After Another with Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, opens in September, one month after the release of Escape Room.

You can watch Teyana Taylor’s video for “Bed Of Roses” above.