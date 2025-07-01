Earlier this year, burgeoning British pop star Rachel Chinouriri shared a heartfelt and heartwrenching post with her followers on X. She’d just opened for Sabrina Carpenter’s European tour, meeting new fans and commanding arenas as if she were the headline act. Still, the Brit award nominee was met with a rude awakening once she started to scroll through Tweets about her — namely a repost of a video of her dazzling a crowd in Paris. One of the comments (which she had to push the translate button to decipher) read: “I’m afraid she won’t be able to break through like Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell, because she’s Black … may God protect my girl.”

Chinouriri responded: “Feel pretty sad tbh but this just reminds me… you can open for the biggest popstar in the world and the internet will still remind you daily that simply being black will make it twice as hard to be a indie pop star,” she wrote. “I deserve to feel like I have a chance at a successful music career because I love storytelling and hope people like me because of my music and not just because of my race.” She added that there was a reason she’d been so vocal about the issues facing Black pop and indie artists during her career, noting: “I won’t let being a black woman stop me from trying and no matter how my career pans out, at least I know I tried my best.” She closed her statement, powerfully, sharing: “Lots of black girls aspiring to be in indie/pop music have this fear … I know it all too well … and I hope my fight to change this narrative behind the scenes and publicly contributes to inspire the future generations of young black girls to keep going and remember you are allowed to just be whoever you want to be and not what the world wants to shape you into.”

Last Summer, the platform had been a ray of hope for Chinouriri, after she reposted a now-deleted poster’s request to see more Black girls in the indie and pop space, and received thousands of interactions as burgeoning stars commented — confirming that despite the fact that those artists are plentiful, their representation in the genre was not. As pop moves back to the center — and stars like Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Sabrina and more dominate the charts and headline festival line-ups typically topped by rock and hip-hop acts, it’s time to make more space on the top for Black pop stars who despite having more barriers to entry are just as talented, chart-worthy, and motivated to break the norms as their white counterparts.

Below, check out just a few of the Black artists making pop and indie music, and proving to the world that they are allowed to be whoever they say (or sing) they are.