Ethiopia-born, Arizona-raised Alemeda has been garnering a following with TikTok-friendly singles like “Post Nut Clarity” and “Wish You The Worst.” Combining hyper-contemporary aesthetics with nostalgic R&B vibes, she’s quickly become a go-to for listeners looking to indulge in the chaotic contradictions of youth.

Alemeda stops by Uproxx Studios to give a compelling, attention-grabbing performance of her fan-favorite single “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows” for UPROXX Sessions. Over an uptempo, dreamy beat, Alemeda dismisses a noncommital wannabe lover after cutting him off for good, embracing her newfound freedom by dramatically changing her personal style.

Although the up-and-coming singer only has a few songs to her name so far, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to start keeping an ear out as she continues to rack up streams from fans and features on tracks from fellow artists like Reason and Ab-Soul.

Watch Alemeda’s eye-catching performance for UPROXX Sessions above.

