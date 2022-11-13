Today (November 13) marks 10 years since The Weeknd released his first three mixtapes to digital and streaming platforms, as well as physical discs, in the form of a compilation called Trilogy. The mixtapes — House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence — were released to mixtape-sharing platfroms a year prior, however, “Wicked Games” from his debut mixtape, House Of Balloons became a sleeper hit in 2012, leading to fan demand for a proper project.

At the time of Trilogy‘s release, many of the samples and sound mixes from the 2011 mixtapes were changed for the 2012 compilations, as The Weeknd was unable to clear the samples for the release. In March of 2021, he re-released House Of Balloons with the original samples and sound mixes, and followed suit with the other two mixtapes on their respective anniversaries.

Today, The Weeknd shared that now that he has been able to clear the original mixes, he may remove the Trilogy compilation from streaming platforms.

“if y’all wanna hear the trilogy how it’s supposed to be listened to … listen to House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence individually,” he said in a tweet. “not all samples are on Trilogy and the mix isn’t the original mix. But shout out Trilogy but fyi, for the new fans, it isn’t an album.”

He followed this up, saying, “I might get rid of the compilation just so there’s no more confusion, now that ALL the samples are finally cleared since December 17, 2021.”

“But I also know there are fans of the compilation so I might not get rid of it,” he continued, “But just want it to be clear for all the new fans and weirdly older fans …”

At the time of writing, House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence are all on digital streaming platforms in their original mixes.