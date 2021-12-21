Talk about pushing the creative envelope. The Weeknd continues to expand the limits of possibility with his many endeavors. While he says his next album is essentially “complete,” there’s been a ton of other unpredictable marquee projects that he’s been putting out in the meantime. It starts with collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, Rosalía, and FKA Twigs, but goes on to feature a series of NFT collectibles on Tom Brady’s platform, and shifting his next tour from arenas to stadiums. Heck, he’s even become The United Nations’ World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador and claimed the “No. 1 song of all time.”

So what’s left? Plenty. Keeping in line with the 10th anniversary re-release of the 2011 Trilogy mixtape series (House Of Balloons, Echoes Of Silence, and Thursday) that dropped earlier this year, a video for the title track to Echoes Of Silence has just been released. It feels like a post-apocalyptic Romeo and Juliet story featuring robots yearning to connect in a world that’s crumbling around them, with a visual aesthetic that’s like I, Robot in the world of Wall-E. It’s directed by Kurando Furuya, with creative direction from noted “superrealist” Hajime Sorayama, who has worked with everyone from George Lucas to Tyga, and also collaborated with The Weeknd on the Echoes Of Silence merch line.

Watch the video of “Echoes of Silence” above.