With The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol finally premiering soon, the promotion for the show has kicked into high gear. That means new music, and appropriately, the first single release from The Idol will reunite The Weeknd with his toxic twin Future. “Double Fantasy” is due for release this New Music Friday, perhaps giving us a glimpse at what the music for The Idol — which The Weeknd says is inspired by Prince and Pink Floyd — will sound like ahead of its premiere on June 4.

Future and The Weeknd first displayed their moody, anti-romantic chemistry on “Low Life” from Future’s 2016 album Evol and since then, fans have feverishly anticipated their collaborations. Also in 2016, they teamed up on “All I Know” and “Six Feet Under” from The Weeknd’s Starboy, while in 2017, they linked up again on “Comin Out Strong” from HNDRXX. “Double Fantasy” marks their first collaboration since then, so it’s sure to be one of the more talked-about releases of the (ahem) weekend.

The show it comes from has been similarly buzzed-about, but not always in a good way. Although its release is still months away, rumors of its troubled production and questionable content have fueled controversy online. It remains to be seen whether those rumors will amount to as much of a mess as it seems; for now, fans can look forward to seeing the responses from Cannes Film Festival, where it’s set to debut next month.