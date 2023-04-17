The Idol, the upcoming HBO series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, has had some controversy. What it also has now is a release date: It was confirmed today (April 17) that the show is set to debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET. A new teaser also arrived today and this excited Blackpink fans, since we got some glimpses of Jennie, who has a role in the show.

One enterprising fan already compiled the Jennie clips into a video and in all, they account for about 3 seconds of screen time:

Reactions to this teaser are so far somewhat mixed. Of course, there’s plenty of excitement for Jennie’s high-profile acting role. However, this comes after a March Rolling Stone report about the show, in which a production source claimed, “It was like three or four lines per episode for her. They didn’t let her talk that much. Her job was to sit there [and] look pretty, basically.”

So, there are fans who think the show is just using Jennie and her K-pop clout to get butts in seats.

they really using her to lure in viewers for that whack show im crying — sehar ⁴ 💐 (@mileyqueenley) April 17, 2023

There are also those who plan to just watch Jennie’s scenes, calling on fan pages to make fancam videos so they don’t have to sit through the whole show. (For those unfamiliar, Urban Dictionary defines “fancam” as “a video that follows a specific person performing on stage/a video that focuses on a person performing.”

I will tune in for Jennie but I’ll probably only watch her scenes, I’m not going to lie 😭 — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) April 17, 2023

Not watching that idol show, I just need someone to make a compilation of all the scenes Jennie is in — Nicolas is happy (loading) (@niggaolas) April 17, 2023

Ain't no way I'm gonna watch the whole thing, in mother we trust — 🌹🌺 (@luvrubyjs) April 17, 2023

i, representing some of blinks out there, would like to say that we are counting on you for the clips pic.twitter.com/iv9mkrJJzB — ine | ON PINKCHELLA VIBE (@gomdeukies) April 17, 2023

will be depending on you for jennie's scenes! tysm for your service bestie 😘 — jennie coachella | fae ♡ (@jnkisbae) April 17, 2023

i trust you for the clips, mother 🧎🏻‍♀️ — hiro limit | PINKCHELLA 🏝️ (@rubyjaneroses) April 17, 2023

In a previous interview, The Idol co-creator Sam Levinson called Jennie “so professional and hardworking” and added, “Watching her learn a full dance routine in about an hour and then perform it flawlessly 10 times in a row was amazing, and of course that’s just a tiny piece of her talent and ability.” Jennie herself also noted, “We got to meet and talk about the possibilities [of] me being in the show, and it worked out magically.”