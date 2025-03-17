Inglewood was the place to be this past weekend, as the area just played host to Rolling Loud California 2025. You couldn’t go wrong with this year’s headliners: ASAP Rocky, Peso Pluma, and Playboi Carti. During Carti’s set, the rapper actually brought out another headliner-caliber star: The Weeknd.

Per setlist.fm, The Weeknd joined for “Rather Lie,” a new track from Carti’s Music on which he features. (Here’s a video of the “Rather Lie” performance.) The Weeknd also stuck around to do his own “Timeless,” his recent Carti collab.

The Weeknd wasn’t Carti’s only guest at Rolling Loud, as Carti also brought out Skepta for the live debut of Music highlight “Toxic.” Beyond that, he played a bunch of songs from Music.

Check out the full setlist from Playboi Carti’s set below.