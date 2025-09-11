Maryland rapper IDK is well-known for loving to infuse his gritty street raps with ’90s-esque jazz flair. His albums like F65 and Bravado + Intimo have often employed plenty of brass and loose drumming inspired by the greats, and today, he gets to return the favor to one of jazz’s hottest rising stars.

In Theo Croker’s new “My Friend” video, IDK wanders the streets of Los Angeles, his adopted home, reeling off his ruthless worldview, in which ski masks are a necessity, not a hypebeast’s accessory. Meanwhile, Croker and his band continue to push the boundaries of their blend of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music, building to a magnificent crescendo.

“My Friend” is the latest single from Croker’s forthcoming Dream Manifest (Deluxe). It’s due on October 24 via Dom Recs, with features from anaïs, Theophilus London, Nosajthing, Natureboy Flako, and more. The original version of Dream Manifest, released on June 13 this year, is also now available for the first time on vinyl via Fat Beats. Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated trumpeter, composer, and producer will return to Los Angeles in December for two nights at the recently opened Blue Note Jazz Club.

Watch Theo Croker’s “My Friend” video with IDK above.

Dream Manifest (Deluxe) is out 10/24 via Dom Recs. Find more information here.