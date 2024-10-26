Last year, IDK treated fans to the high speed album, F65. Yesterday (October 25), the “Win” rapper confirmed the details surrounding his follow-up project.

In a slide post on Instagram, IDK announced Bravado + Intimo (stylized BRAVADO + INTiMO). Fans wait have to wait much longer for the full length release. On November 1, the 12 track body of work is scheduled to his streaming platforms.

One of the images included in the gallery showed a flash of Bravado + Intimo‘s official tracklist. But a quick trip over to Apple Music revealed that IDK’s complete bag of goodies. Based on the listing, supporters already sampled three of the tracks featured on the album. IDK’s previous singles “Denim” with Joey Badass, “Tiffany” with Gunna, and “Supernova” featuring TheArtist all made Bravado + Intimo‘s final tracklist.

Ahead of its release, IDK announced that a special vinyl pressing, with limited-edition art prints, will be exclusively available on his website. Find more information here.

Continue below for the full tracklist and official artwork.