Tinashe’s “Nasty” became an Uproxx “Song Of The Summer” candidate, and now, she’s coming for Album Of The Summer.

Quantum Baby is due out on August 16. When Tinashe dropped “Getting No Sleep” in late June, she described the album as “exploring who I am as a person and who I am as an artist. I’ve never been one to be put into a box, so the name Quantum Baby encompasses all the different parts that make up who I am as a creative.”

On Thursday, August 1, Tinashe revealed the album’s tracklist, as seen below.

1. “Tina.Sh3 / No Simulation”

2. “Getting No Sleep”

3. “Thirsty”

4. “Red Flags”

5. “Cross That Line”

6. “When I Get You Alone”

7. “No Broke Boys”

8. “Nasty”

Quantum Baby will arrive just short of a year since Tinashe released BB/ANG3L, her sixth studio album. This spring, Tinashe told Paper that “BB/ANG3L was always intended to be a trilogy, with Quantum Baby serving as the part two.

“I wanted to release it in three parts just to give people a real sense of what every section meant and really allow them all to marinate,” she told the publication. “Sometimes, you create music, and it just gets consumed so quickly. You spend years working on this art. And so, I wanted to pace myself in how I was releasing and drop it in three parts. I think, initially, people were kind of confused as to why the first part of the project was seven songs and didn’t understand that there was more coming. So I’m excited to release part two coming up.”

Quantum Baby is out 8/16 via Nice Life. Find more information here.