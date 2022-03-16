Nearly a year after its release, Tinashe is still riding the highs of her most recent album, 333. The album is her second studio album since leaving RCA Records, and her fifth overall, and as one would expect from a freshly independent artist, Tinashe is enjoying her creative freedom. She stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to deliver a performance of “X,” the latest single from 333, and a fan favorite.

During the lusty, fiery performance, Tinashe channels her inner dominatrix, wearing leather and fishnets. She is joined by an army of subs, as she leads them with elaborate choreography.

Fans shouldn’t be shocked by the performance, as the lyrics to “X” themselves are rather racy.

“X marks the spot, now can you find it?,” Tinashe sings over an electronic, Hitmaka-produced beat. “Turnt up, you wanna get behind it. I wanna feel your body it’s on fire.”

Tinashe is no newbie to conceptual visual elements. Last month, she released a video for “Naturally,” from the deluxe edition of 333, which takes inspiration from ’70s horror films. Last year, Tinashe told MTV News that 333 is inspired by “the nature of reality and potentially the fact that we’re living in a simulation and how all of those things intersect moving forward.”

Check out the “X” performance above.