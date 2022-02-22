Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner announced she had given birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child together. Shortly after that, she revealed the kid’s name is Wolf Webster (Scott’s legal name is Jacques Berman Webster II). Now, it appears the little bundle of joy shares more with his father than just the last name.

TMZ reports in a birth certificate they obtained, the baby’s full name is written as Wolf Jacques Webster, with Jacques being, as noted above, Scott’s legal first name. The document also notes the boy was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on February 2 at 5:35 a.m. PT. The sheet also reveals the baby was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, why TMZ notes is the same OBGYN who delivered Wolf’s older sister Stormi and cousin True Thompson (the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson) into the world. They also note that Wolf is different from Stormi in that Stormi’s birth certificate doesn’t include a middle name.

As for what Wolf looks like, fans have only caught a glimpse. Jenner shared a photo of Wolf’s hand when announcing his name, but that’s all we’ve seen of the little one so far. Stormi’s face has been seen online plenty of times in her short life, so it seems just a matter of time before fans get to see Wolf’s mug.