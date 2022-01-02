Traxamillion
Traxamillion's Instagram
Music

Producer Traxamillion, Who Helped Propel The Hyphy Sound, Is Reportedly Dead At 43

by:

The Bay Area hip-hop community began 2022 with a huge loss: Producer Traxamillion, who is created with propelling the hyphy sound, reportedly died on Sunday. The news was shared by TMZ, which cited Thizzler On The Roof as a source. “The San Jose producer who helped create the ‘Hyphy’ sound passed away today,” Thizzler On The Roof wrote in a post. “This is a huge loss for Northern California We send our condolences to his family & loved ones.” A cause of death was not revealed, but it appears that his passing was sudden, as he made several recent posts on social media.

Since the mid-2000s, Traxamillion has produced a number of songs for the hyphy movement. They include recognizable tracks like Keak Da Sneak’s “Super Hyphy” and “On Citas,” Mistah F.A.B.’s “Sideshow” and “Da Yellow Bus,” The Pack’s “Club Stuntin,” Izz Thizz’s “Gas, Skrape,” The Jacka’s “From the Hood,” Dem Hoodstarz’s “Grown Man Remix,” and more. Traxamillion was also celebrated for his compilation album, The Slapp Addict, which featured work from a number of Bay Area artists like Clyde Carson, Turf Talk, San Quinn, and Zion I.

Traxamillion also released songs with E-40, City Girls, Paul Wall, Yukmouth, Andre Nickatina, Mac Dre, Messy Marv, Joyner Lucas, T.I., Freeway, The Lonely Island, and more.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×