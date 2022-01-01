Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson were the hosts of NBC’s New Year’s Eve TV special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The night was memorable for many reasons, like when Cyrus performed the entirety of “Party In The USA” with a major wardrobe malfunction. But there were also some hilarious moments that showcased both of the hosts’ humor. Not only did they open the event with a song about what the night had in store, but they also shared a filmed skit with a song about Davidson’s “unrealistic” New Year’s resolutions.

The sketch kicked off with Davidson living it up on a massive yacht overlooking the New York City skyline. Cyrus shared tongue-in-cheek quips as the backup singer while Davidson fired off lyrics about all he hopes to achieve in 2022. The list included actions like hitting the gym and “getting so jacked” that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would feel “self-conscious,” learning a new language (“a hard one, like Bosnian”), solving a Rubik’s Cube, and reading “three whole books.”

Cyrus called Davidson out for his “grand delusions” and “unrealistic” resolutions in the song, so Davidson agreed to make some concessions. Instead of reading three books, he’ll settle for a magazine or skimming at least one article. Eventually, the song ends with the two wishing their fans a happy new year and a FaceTime cameo from Steve Buscemi.

Watch Davidson and Cyrus’ full New Year’s Eve skit above.