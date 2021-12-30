Ladies and gents, the final UPROXX Sessions performance of 2021 is here. Since we’ve spent so much of the year highlighting LA’s underground scene at our LA-based studios, it’s only right that we close out the year with one last veteran LA artist: The underrated Niko G4 of Dom Kennedy‘s OPM crew. In typical OPM fashion, Niko comes through with a mellow performance of his laid-back September single, “Never Change,” vowing to “always keep it player” — the overarching theme of his July 2020 project, pLAyer 4ever.

His first full-length since 2017’s Roll The Dice 2, pLAyer 4ever features appearances from the Bay Area rising star Larry June, Niko’s fellow LA native Mani Coolin, and, of course, OPM general Dom Kennedy. This year, Niko followed up with another full-length record, Winners Tape, tapping OPM family Dom and Jay 305, as well as LA G-Funk revivalist G Perico, Texas producer Troy Noka, and San Diego firestarter Rob Stone. With Niko’s increased activity, it looks like Dom isn’t the only member of his crew feeling revitalized in recent years.

Check out Niko’s groovy performance of “Never Change” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.