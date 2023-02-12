Legendary Member Of Rap Trio De La Soul, Trugoy The Dove, Has Died At 54

Legendary rap trio De La Soul has been making a musical comeback in a major way. Not only has the group managed to work through its legal dispute with its former label, Tommy Boy Records, but fans were enjoying the possibility of potential new music. Unfortunately, it has been revealed that founding member, Trugoy The Dove (real name David Jolicoeur) has died at the age of 54.

A representative close to the group has confirmed the news with several outlets, including The Grio and AllHipHop.com.

Although the details of his passing have not yet been released, in the past has been public about his health battles. Back in 2018, he opened up about his fight with congestive heart failure on social media confessing to his group member that he was struggling with being sidelined while they made professional progress relating to touring.

Saying, “I’m ready just to get back to the stage. I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys, and I want that back.”

Jolicoeur was again hospitalized in 2020, but following a live stream with Posdnous and Maseo (also of De La Soul), it seemed that he was making progress.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jolicoeur’s family, close friends, and his fans currently mourning the news.