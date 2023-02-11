Beyoncé‘s Renaissance proves to be the gift that keeps on giving. Last weekend, the album won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. And with several groovy, hypnotic tracks, who could deny that?

Ahead of the Grammys, Bey released a remix of her viral single, “Cuff It.” Set to the beat of Twista’s 2009 hit, “Wetter,” the “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” features Bey delivering new harmonies, ad-libs, runs, and additional lyrics. Though Twista’s vocals aren’t sampled or replicated on the remix, he has revealed he wants to give the track an update of his own.

This week, Twista spoke with The Neighborhood Talk and teased a remix to the remix.

The blog asked him if he planned to add to the track. The rapper replied, “Working on it as we speak.”

Of course, as Beyoncé is known to work in secret, Twista didn’t reveal much else, but needless to say, we’re excited about this collab.

While tickets for the Renaissance World Tour may break the bank, and there are no signs of Bey dropping the album’s accompanying visuals anytime soon, she continues to keep fans fed with reimaginings of our favorite tracks.

In the meantime, you can stream “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” on all digital music platforms here.