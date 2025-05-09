Tyla Has Found ‘Bliss’ On Her Loving New Single

Tyla might have a rap song on the way someday. Well, that day is not today (May 9), but she did some through with a smooth, fresh track, “Bliss.”

Tyla has found something good as she sings, “Take me out my mind / Take me out my mind / You take me to bliss / Never felt a love like this / Never found it, never found it.”

She also recently debuted a ($22) Erewhon smoothie named after the song. The product page describes, “Bliss by Tyla is a signature smoothie from Erewhon’s Tonic Bar, crafted with MALK Organic Coconut Milk and Vita Coco Farmer’s Organic Coconut Water. This vibrant blend includes organic hibiscus tea, mango, and pineapple, enhanced with vanilla collagen and dragonfruit coconut cream. Certified organic ingredients ensure purity and quality.”

In a recent interview, Tyla said of her music, “I’m excited to show people that I’m more diverse than they think. I want to take my time with my artistry and give whatever feels right for that moment. […] Every day I can be in the studio, I’m there. I’m working on the new project currently. I’m super excited because even though I love my debut album, I feel like a totally different person. Everything that has happened forced me to grow very fast. I’m also the type of person that gets bored very easily. So I’m excited to see this new version of me and hear what it sounds like and just have fun with it — just bring back fun in music.”

Listen to “Bliss” above.