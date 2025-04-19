According to Tyla, she has several hot rap tracks in her vault. But the “Push 2 Start” singer’s entry into hip-hop could be a diss track.

Yesterday (April 18), Tyla performed her final set during Coachella 2025 weekend two. To savor the moment, Tyla allowed attendees to join in on the vocal efforts. Unfortunately, one supporter went overboard. In a now-viral clip (viewable here), Tyla and a fan can be seen tussling over her microphone.

As Tyla sang her track “No.1,” a festivalgoer eagerly reached out to sing along. While Tyla held the microphone out to the fan, they were overcome with excitement. With a canned beverage in one hand and the microphone firmly grasped in the other, the festivalgoer sang part of her song “Water.” But when Tyla attempted to take the microphone back to move on, the attended seemingly would not let go. Eventually, security stepped in to stop the unintended game of tug of war.

Users online called out the attendee, writing: “This guy was not letting go off Tyla’s mic 💀.”

Tyla reposted the video, writing: “Like damn 💀💀💀.”

Seeing Tyla eventually found the awkward exchange humorous, supporters flooded her replied with jokes.

“Singing ‘Water’ while ‘No.1’ is clearly playing is killing me…he was just there for the vibes,” wrote one user on X.

“Bro thought it’s karaoke time,” penned another.

“He was overwhelmed with culture 😭,” chimed another.

Tyla’s buttons were temporarily pushed. So, she moved on by previewing an unreleased song, in which no crowd participation was required.