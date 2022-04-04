Vince Staples has been relentlessly teasing his new album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart for the past several months (or years, really), and today, he finally lets fans get a glimpse of what the album will contain. The Long Beach rapper shared the tracklist, revealing song titles such as “DJ Quik,” named for the Compton producer who helped craft the sound of West Coast G-Funk in the 1990s, and “Mama’s Boy,” which sounds like it promises to be one of Staples’ most (only?) vulnerable tracks to date.

Incidentally, the real DJ Quik may actually appear on the album, as Vince posted a photo of himself in the studio with Quik to announce that the album was finished. The project clocks in at 16 tracks, marking a compromise between the monstrous, double-disc runtime of his debut album, Summertime 06, and the ultra-short projects he’s released since then, including the groundbreaking Big Fish Theory, the nostalgic FM!, and his most recent album, 2021’s somber Vince Staples.

The album also features his recently released single “Magic,” which was produced by Mustard and gave Vince as close to a pop radio-friendly single as he’s ever had. The new production style used on “Magic” and Vince’s latest single “Rose Street,” along with his recent appearance on Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, suggest that this could be the outspoken rapper’s most commercially successful album yet.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is due 4/8 via Motown. Pre-save it here.