The holiday season is in full swing and there are plenty of gift options for your loved ones this year. But if there’s something we feel most strongly about here at Uproxx, it’s the arts, and specifically ways to bring art into your home and the homes of your loved ones. In a world that seems to be deprioritizing ownership of physical media all the time, we can’t think of a better way to support the artists we love and give a gift whose enjoyment is limitless. We’ve listened to a lot of great vinyl this year, so this is a great chance to highlight some of the best collections that have been offered up in 2025. So take note, find the item that best speaks to your gifting needs, and make the music fan in your life as happy as possible.

The Beatles — Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) Uproxx’s Steven Hyden recently said of The Beatles Anthology, “For all the times The Beatles story has been told and retold, this remains the single most entertaining iteration, mostly because it comes from the guys themselves.” Part of that whole package is the accompanying albums of rarities, which was just expanded to add 13 new songs to the party. It feels like Beatles fans regularly have something to celebrate during the holidays, and this year is no different. Get it here. David Bowie — I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) Bowie’s estate has been pumping out a series of box sets and the latest tackles his final era. Spanning from 2002 to 2016, it features his final four albums and more material spread across the 18-piece set. Included are bonuses like a previously unreleased live set and a collection of 41 rare non-album tracks. David Bowie’s final output was appreciated at the time of release, but the loss of him makes this collection resonate even more. Get it here.

Talking Heads — More Songs About Buildings And Food (Super Deluxe Edition) Times have been good for Talking Heads fans. There was the big tribute album last year, and now the group has reissued More Songs About Buildings And Food. The 4LP edition comes with rarities, live recordings, and reissues of international 7-inch singles. Get it here. Oasis — (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) The Oasis reunion tour has been one of the biggest music events of 2025 (and perhaps of 2026, too). The band has delivered with reissues as the spotlight is on them, including an anniversary edition of the classic (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. The biggest additions are new unplugged versions of five songs: “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.” The tour doesn’t have to end this holiday season. Get it here.

Tom Petty — Wildflowers (One-Step Vinyl) The “One-Step” process of bringing an album to vinyl is highly regarded as being an audiophile’s dream, and the latest album to have the privilege is Tom Petty’s iconic Wildflowers. For the reissue, the pressing was cut directly from the original master tapes. Again, this one is limited, with only 6,000 copies being produced. One of Petty’s best albums, sounding as good as ever. If you or a loved one misses Tom as much as we do, this is a great gift. Get it here. Nick Drake — The Making Of Five Leaves Left This is a holy grail for obsessives of Five Leaves Left, Nick Drake’s 1969 debut album. The Making Of Five Leaves Left, as the title indicates, offers a behind-the-curtain look at the project, as the 4LP set showcases studio outtakes and previously unheard songs. Not exactly holiday music, but it’s a really thoughtful collection that would make a great gift for the serious music fan in your life. Get it here.

Elliott Smith — Figure 8 3LP Deluxe Edition Figure 8 has become an iconic part of the late Elliott Smith’s legacy, and this vinyl pressing might be the best-ever version of it. It’s a vinyl version of a deluxe edition that was previously digital-only, and it includes every B-side and previously released solo acoustic and alternate version, not to mention three perfect white/red/black LPs. Every Elliott Smith album is essential for serious music fans, so this would make a great gift. Get it here. Fleetwood Mac — 1975-1987 Fleetwood Mac had a legendary run in the ’70s and ’80s, highlighted by Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, Tusk, Mirage, and Tango In The Night. Those iconic projects have now all been collected in a box set that also comes with a clear 12-inch of “Silver Springs” and “Go Your Own Way,” and that’s limited to just 1,000 copies. If you’re missing any of these classics in your collection, this is an ideal way to finish off that period from one of music’s greatest bands. Get it here.

Animal Collective — Feels 20th Anniversary Feels was the end of an era for Animal Collective, as it was their last album before signing with Domino and later blowing up with Merriweather Post Pavilion. Feels is now 20 years old and the band is coming through with a reissue. Excitingly, this new edition comes with a collection of nine B-sides and previously unreleased demos, all available in a 3LP package. Get it here. Neil Young — Harvest Moon (Reissue), Unplugged (Reissue), Sleeps With Angels (Reissue), and Mirror Ball (Reissue) Young is well into his Official Release Series at this point and the latest additions get into the ’90s. Each numbered box set is a limited edition and features each album, complete with historically accurate artwork, on a double LP. Whether it’s his work with Pearl Jam as his collaborators or some of his best-known songs on Harvest Moon, this is one of Young’s best periods and is an essential own for record collectors. Get it here.

Neil Young — Tonight’s The Night (50th Anniversary Edition) Neil makes the list twice this time! Maybe Santa needs to do better list-checking? We kid, we kid. Anyway, he’s celebrating 50 years of Tonight’s The Night with an anniversary edition. Most notably, it comes with reimagined cover art (more colorful this time around) and six bonus tracks, the first time they’ve been available on vinyl. A nice counterpoint to his early ’90s work, proving that Neil Young has as many essential eras as anyone. Get it here. Slow Xmas 5 We’re onto the fifth Slow Xmas release now, which was preceded by volumes of takes on Christmas classics by alternative artists. This is the first time the project is getting released on vinyl and it’s a good year to start, as the 2025 compilation features Death Valley Girls, Meridian Brothers and Shannon Lay, Zach Cooper of King Garbage, Eric Slick of Dr. Dog, and Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs. I’m a big fan of the podcast Blank Check, and this is produced and curated by Ben Hosley, the producer of that show. Scum bums 4eva. Get it here.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens — On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits Yusuf/Cat Stevens has a new memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout, out now. That’s good news for readers but also for listeners, as there is an accompanying greatest hits album. It’s truly comprehensive, featuring songs spanning from 1967 to 2023. Nothing sounds better on a weekend morning than Cat Stevens, and this is a great intro for the music fan in your life. Get it here. Jaws (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue) Is there a more iconic movie soundtrack moment than the repeated “dun-dun” from Jaws? It’d certainly be hard to pick one, but either way, John Williams’ legendary score is available now in two fantastic vinyl editions, one that looks like blood in water and another that’s actually filled with liquid. Get it here.

Vince Guaraldi Trio — A Charlie Brown Christmas (Reissue) No winter is complete without A Charlie Brown Christmas and its beloved soundtrack, which is actually one of the best-selling jazz albums ever. This year is the 60th anniversary of the special and the 75th anniversary of Peanuts more broadly, so now we have a special zoetrope reissue of the album that’s a great gift for adults and children alike. Get it here. The Rolling Stones — Black And Blue (Reissue) Black And Blue will be 50 years old in 2026, but The Rolling Stones are celebrating early with a reissue. The Super Deluxe Box Set is a keeper, containing 5 LPs, a Blu-Ray disc, a replica tour poster, and a 100-page hardback book. A limited 1LP zoetrope vinyl can also be had separately. Get it here.

The Head And The Heart — Ghost In The Machinery For my money, The Head And The Heart remain a somewhat underrated band despite their massive hits and touring success. Beginning with their Sub Pop emergence that revolved around vibrant songwriting and shows that would make anyone a believer, they’ve now been around nearly 15 years and are still winning over new fans. For Record Store Day, they offered up Ghost In The Machinery , which features fresh arrangements of songs from their previous album, Aperture. Get it here. Japanese Breakfast — Soft Sounds From Another Planet Before Michelle Zauner was a Grammy nominee and best-selling author, she was a humble indie rocker dropping fantastic, critically acclaimed albums. So, essentially not that different than she is now. Soft Sounds From Another Planet is a fantastic early record from her, and it’s available on Bandcamp in classic black vinyl. Bandcamp is a great place to get artist merch in general and makes up a massive majority of things bought and sold on the platform. It’s an ideal way to support both the company and the artist directly. Get it here.

Verve Record Club We love a record club here at Uproxx. But, unfortunately, Vinyl Me, Please isn’t really doing what it once did, Bandbox is no more, and it’s harder than ever to find quality subscription services. Enter Verve Record Club, which has exactly what you need if you’re a jazz fan looking for a great reason to check the mail every month. They’re not just offering up legendary albums, either, but also pressing never-before-heard recordings, like The Ramsey Lewis Trio’s Groovin’ Live At The Penthouse seen above. Tap in for the record collector in your life. Get it here. Sinners OST and Score One of the year’s best movies is also one of its best music/movie combos. And Mutant is putting out both the soundtrack and the score on their first vinyl pressing. For the soundtrack, which features songs featured in the film from its stars Jayme Lawson and Miles Canton next to songs from Rod Wave and Brittany Howard, they’ve pressed the collection to on-theme Smoke and Stack colored vinyl. The score, which might earn Ludwig Göransson another Academy Award, also comes on double colored vinyl. Sinners took over the world in 2025, and these vinyl offerings are a great way to own part of the magic. Get it here and here.