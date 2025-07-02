All eyes are on Oasis right now as the band prepare to launch their long-awaited reunion tour this week, on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. Before they start, though, they have a bit of pre-tour news: Today (July 2), they’ve announced a deluxe 30th-anniversary edition of the iconic album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.
Most notably, the reissue includes new unplugged versions of five songs: “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.” The new versions were “produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings,” per a press release. The unplugged version of “Acquiesce” is available now.
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently promised a straightforward stage presence on Oasis‘ reunion shows, saying, “We’re just gonna walk on and get on with it we’re not at the f*cking circus we’re not getting fired out of a cannon ball and we’re not SHOWOFFS.”
Listen to “Acquiesce (Unplugged)” above and find the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary) tracklist below.
Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary) Tracklist
1. “Hello”
2. “Roll With It”
3. “Wonderwall”
4. “Don’t Look Back In Anger”
5. “Hey Now!”
6. Untitled
7. “Some Might Say”
8. “Cast No Shadow”
9. “She’s Electric”
10. “Morning Glory”
11. Untitled
12. “Champagne Supernova”
13. “Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)”
14. “Morning Glory (Unplugged)”
15. “Wonderwall (Unplugged)”
16. “Acquiesce (Unplugged)”
17. “Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)”
(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary) is out 10/3 via Big Brother Recordings. Find more information here.