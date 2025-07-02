All eyes are on Oasis right now as the band prepare to launch their long-awaited reunion tour this week, on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. Before they start, though, they have a bit of pre-tour news: Today (July 2), they’ve announced a deluxe 30th-anniversary edition of the iconic album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

Most notably, the reissue includes new unplugged versions of five songs: “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.” The new versions were “produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings,” per a press release. The unplugged version of “Acquiesce” is available now.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently promised a straightforward stage presence on Oasis‘ reunion shows, saying, “We’re just gonna walk on and get on with it we’re not at the f*cking circus we’re not getting fired out of a cannon ball and we’re not SHOWOFFS.”

Listen to “Acquiesce (Unplugged)” above and find the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary) tracklist below.