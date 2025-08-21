For decades, The Beatles Anthology has been a definitive document of the band, consisting of a documentary, compilations albums, and a book. It gets updated from time to time, and now is one of those times. It’s a big one, too: There’s a new documentary episode and a new music collection. The documentary series has a new ninth episode, and all of them are set to stream on Disney+ beginning on November 26. The new episode features “unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on ‘The Anthology’ and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.” The other major addition is Anthology 4, which has 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings, and other rarities, all out on November 21. The Anthology book is also getting a reissue, set for October 14. The “Free As A Bird” video has been restored as well, so check that out above and find the Anthology Collection tracklist below. Learn more about all the new releases here.

Anthology 1 Tracklist CD Disc One 1. “Free As A Bird (1995 mix)”

2. “John Lennon Speech 1”

3. “That’ll Be The Day”

4. “In Spite Of All The Danger”

5. “Paul McCartney Speech 1”

6. “Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)”

7. “You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)”

8. “Cayenne (Home demo)”

9. “Paul McCartney Speech 2”

10. “My Bonnie”

11. “Ain’t She Sweet”

12. “Cry For A Shadow”

13. “John Lennon Speech 2”

14. “Brian Epstein Speech 1”

15. “Searchin’ (Decca audition)”

16. “Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)”

17. “The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)”

18. “Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)”

19. “Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)”

20. “Brian Epstein Speech 2”

21. “Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)”

22. “Love Me Do (First version)”

23. “How Do You Do It”

24. “Please Please Me (First version)”

25. “One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)”

26. “One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)”

27. “Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)”

28. “I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)”

29. “John Lennon Speech 3”

30. “I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)”

31. “From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)”

32. “Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)”

33. “You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)”

34. “Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)” CD Disc Two 1. “She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)”

2. “Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)”

3. “Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)”

4. “This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)”

5. “I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)”

6. “Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show”

7. “Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)”

8. “Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)”

9. “All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)”

10. “You Can’t Do That (Take 6)”

11. “And I Love Her (Take 2)”

12. “A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)”

13. “I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)”

14. “Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)”

15. “Boys (Around The Beatles session)”

16. “Shout (Around The Beatles)”

17. “I’ll Be Back (Take 2)”

18. “I’ll Be Back (Take 3)”

19. “You Know What To Do (Demo)”

20. “No Reply (Demo)”

21. “Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)”

22. “Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)”

23. “No Reply (Take 2)”

24. “Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)”

25. “Eight Days A Week (Take 5)”

26. “Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)” Anthology 2 Tracklist CD Disc One 1. “Real Love (1996 mix)”

2. “Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)”

3. “I’m Down (Take 1)”

4. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)”

5. “If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)”

6. “That Means A Lot (Take 1)”

7. “Yesterday (Take 1)”

8. “It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)”

9. “I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)”

10. “Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)”

11. “Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)”

12. “Help! (Blackpool Night Out)”

13. “Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)”

14. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)”

15. “I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)”

16. “12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)”

17. “Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)”

18. “Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)”

19. “And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)”

20. “Taxman (Take 11)”

21. “Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)”

22. “I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)”

23. “I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)”

24. “Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)”

25. “She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)” CD Disc Two 1. “Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)”

2. “Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)”

3. “Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)”

4. “Penny Lane (Remix)”

5. “A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)”

6. “Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)”

7. “Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)”

8. “Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)”

9. “Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)”

10. “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)”

11. “Within You Without You (Instrumental)”

12. “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)”

13. “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)”

14. “I Am The Walrus (Take 16)”

15. “The Fool On The Hill (Demo)”

16. “Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)”

17. “The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)”

18. “Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)”

19. “Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)”

20. “Across The Universe (Take 2)”