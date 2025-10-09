The Oasis Live ’25 tour ended its UK run in August (though two more UK shows followed in September) and its North American run in September. Next up is a set of Asian, Australian, and South American shows, which kick off later this month. But, it seems the tour could continue even beyond these dates.

On X/Twitter today (October 9), an Oasis fan asked, “How the f*ck did The Hindu Times not make it on the setlist?” Liam Gallagher, ever active on the platform, responded, “Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s,” apparently suggesting that there are more shows lined up than the ones that are currently announced.

This is just the latest indication that a new Oasis Live run is imminent. At a show last month, Gallagher told the audience, “See you next year,” before acting shocked, covering his mouth, and slapping his wrists.

Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.