The Oasis Live ’25 tour ended its UK run in August (though two more UK shows followed in September) and its North American run in September. Next up is a set of Asian, Australian, and South American shows, which kick off later this month. But, it seems the tour could continue even beyond these dates.
On X/Twitter today (October 9), an Oasis fan asked, “How the f*ck did The Hindu Times not make it on the setlist?” Liam Gallagher, ever active on the platform, responded, “Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s,” apparently suggesting that there are more shows lined up than the ones that are currently announced.
This is just the latest indication that a new Oasis Live run is imminent. At a show last month, Gallagher told the audience, “See you next year,” before acting shocked, covering his mouth, and slapping his wrists.
Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
10/21 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
10/25 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
10/26 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS