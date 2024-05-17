Talking Heads started the year by announcing Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, and since then, covers by various artists have been gradually rolling out. The project is out now, and that includes Miley Cyrus’ rendition of the classic “Psycho Killer.”

Miley Cyrus has long been an eager appreciator of the rock music that preceded her, and she proves more than capable of porting Talking Heads’ timeless favorite to 2024.

Cyrus and Talking Heads’ David Byrne had established a professional relationship before this project, as Byrne was one of the performers at Miley’s New Year’s Party in 2022.

Aside from Cyrus, the tribute album also features The National, Blondshell, The Linda Lindas, Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado, Paramore, DJ Tunez, Teezo Touchdown, Jean Dawson, The Cavement, BadBadNotGood with Norah Jones, Kevin Abstract, Toro Y Moi with Brijean, Girl In Red, Lorde, and Chicago Batman with Money Mark.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has made some noise this year. In March, she and Pharrell teamed up for the single “Doctor (Work It Out),” and Cyrus also appeared on Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is out 5/17 via A24 Music. Find more information here.