Since the heartbreaking death of Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac fans have been left with several questions. Is the band officially done? Will they ever tour again? Fleetwood Mac’s surviving members (especially Stevie Nicks) have responded to most of their supporters’ inquiries with brutal honesty. Although it is unlikely that Fleetwood Mac reconnects, you can revisit their groundbreaking start.

According to Billboard, a documentary chronicling Fleetwood Mac’s journey to superstardom and beyond is currently “in the works” at Apple Original Films.

In the outlet’s report, it claims the forthcoming feature is not only “fully authorized” by the band, but they snagged a rather notable director. the creative mind behind several other moving musician documentaries (The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, and Carole King and James Taylor), Frank Marshall is at the helm of the project.

Marshall opened up about the picture in a statement, saying: “I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

While Fleetwood Mac’s origin story is a central focus of the film, Marshall plans on examining the legendary group’s greater impact on music. Outside of the archival footage, viewers can expect to catch intimate conversations with Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks as well touching footage with Christine McVie.

At this time, details surrounding the documentary’s title and expected release date has not yet been revealed. So, Fleetwood Mac fans are going to have to practice patience.