The Buffalo woman featured on the cover of Griselda’s album WWCD has died, prompting an outbreak of #RIPClaire tweets that have caused confusion among users. According to Syracuse.com, Westside Gunn offered a heartfelt salute to Claire Melendez, aka “Claire Mel,” on Twitter, calling the well-known homeless hometown figure “My fav Buffalo kid. You’ll be Loved Forever.” Such was the group’s appreciation for the woman, they even named their 2022 tour after her.

He included the hashtag #RIPClaire, which was picked up by Griselda fans and trended on Twitter, prompting some users to express their confusion.

One Cosby Show fan seemed to think that the tweets were referring to Phylicia Rashad, who played the family’s matriarch, Claire Huxtable.

Twitter: RIP Claire Us rushing to check & make sure Claire Huxtable is okay: pic.twitter.com/HgomOUiE0k — Harold James (@Harold_JamesNY) May 24, 2023

Others appeared to believe that the tweets might refer to actress Claire Danes, who as of this writing appears to be fine.

Twitter: RIP Claire Me checking to make sure Claire Danes is okay: pic.twitter.com/f8h15ELvEi — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) May 24, 2023

Tragically, still others associated the tweets with a 95-year-old Australian woman, Clare Nowland, who was tased to death by police.