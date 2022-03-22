Despite some apparent internal strife amongst the core trio over their unbalanced contracts, it looks like Griselda Records‘ Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn are still on good enough terms to head out on tour together, which they’ll do following their upcoming appearance at Coachella. Their Claires Back Tour kicks off May 10 in Chicago and will hit 10 venues in total, crossing the nation to conclude on June 3 in Los Angeles. They’ll be joined on the tour by Future’s Freebandz artist, Doe Boy.

After releasing their major-label debut album WWCD on Shady Records in 2019, the Buffalo big three has spent the last handful of years dropping multiple solo projects, although they all appear on each other’s material as well. Meanwhile, the label as a whole has grown to encompass a wide range of underground approved acts such as Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Mach-Hommy, and Stove God Cooks. However, that success didn’t stop Conway from revealing that he left the label after completing his contracted obligation with God Don´t Make Mistakes earlier this year.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Conway said. ” “I didn’t even read that contract, bro. I didn’t read that shi*t. I just signed that sh*t and moved on. Unfortunately, the contract wasn’t in my favor. So now, going forward, it’s time to redo all that. I gotta make sure it’s in my favor now.” Hopefully, those issues won’t negatively affect the vibe on their tour. You can find more information about the Claires Back Tour here.

05/10 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

05/14 — Rochester, NY @ Armory

05/15 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/18 — New York, @ NY Terminal 5

05/19 — Washington, DC @ Echo Stage

05/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

05/26 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory

05/29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

06/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall