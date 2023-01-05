Where Is Coachella 2023’s Location?

Music festival goers can smile once again. Coachella is back. The annual music festival will take place this Spring, from the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. While the lineup hasn’t been released yet, it has been announced that Frank Ocean will be a headliner. The festival will take place in its usual location in Indio, California.

The annual multi-day outdoor event is one of the year’s most highly anticipated musical events. From celebrity appearances and stylish fashions to its wide array of food options and unique visual art installations, there are plenty of activities to keep attendees busy.

Last year’s lineup included artists like Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and more. Kendrick Lamar stopped by to surprise fans at his cousin Baby Keem’s set. Initially, Ye was listed as a performer for the epic music concert before dropping out last minute.

News of Frank’s upcoming performance could hint at possible new music — his last project Blonde came out in 2016 — but you can never be too sure with the elusive singer-songwriter. Frank, whose real name is Christopher Breaux, released his highly successful debut album, Channel Orange, in 2012.

Tickets for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival are available now. To order your tickets, click here.