When Will Coachella’s 2023 Lineup Be Announced?

Set your calendars. The annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (more commonly referred to by the shorthand Coachella) has been confirmed for April 2023. The annual multi-day outdoor event is almost always one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year. From stylish fashions, and a wide array of food options to unique visual art installations, there are so many things to do on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

But to be frank, most attendees are there for one reason only, the epic music concert. Last year’s concert lineup was epic, even after Kanye West dropped out. “Bad Buy” singer Billie Eilish had a trippy set, as well as Harry Styles and The Weeknd. So with ticket packages going on sale soon, the question is, when will 2023’s lineup be revealed?

Last year’s lineup wasn’t announced until mid-January, so it is safe to assume we can expect an announcement around that same time, which gives attendees a few weeks to gather up their coins to snap a ticket. Additionally, festival promoter Paul Tollett ensures R&B singer Frank Ocean is still slated to be one of the following year’s headliners after the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID.

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is set to take place across two weekends in April of 2023. The first week is April 14 through 16, and the second weekend is April 21 through 23.

To order your tickets, click here.