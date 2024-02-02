Where To Watch The Grammys 2024

I don’t know about you, but I’m watching at home.

Okay, okay, sorry. We writers like to amuse ourselves. But seriously, The Grammy Awards are “music’s biggest night,” your favorite artist is (hopefully) nominated, and you’d like to tune in and see if they win (or, alternatively, who beats them due to industry politics, racial bias, or whatever other reason we annually come up with to explain the many, many times the Recording Academy whiffs on an easy pick).

For the 2024 Grammys, you’ll want to tune into CBS or log onto Paramount+ Sunday at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET or if you’re in LA this weekend, maybe you can bribe a doorman or something (I kid, kid!). The Grammys will be held at Staples Center — alright, fine, Crypto.com Arena (ugh) — and be hosted once again by Trevor Noah (I guess this is his job now).

The nominees include Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét, and more (that’s just in the Record Of The Year category). You can see Uproxx’s predictions for who will win (and who should) here.

