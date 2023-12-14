Trevor Noah isn’t a professional musician, but he has had a noteworthy role in the music industry in recent years: Since 2021, he has hosted the Grammy Awards ceremony. He’s done it for the past three years now, and in 2024, he’ll keep the run alive as he hosts the show for a fourth time.

On a new episode of his What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast shared yesterday (December 13), Noah said (as Variety reports), “I think it’s also important to acknowledge something: I’m hosting the Grammys. I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

Worth noting is that in addition to hosting, Noah actually has a nomination this year, too, in the Best Comedy Album category for I Wish You Would. He’s up against Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage, Dave Chappelle’s What’s In A Name?, Sarah Silverman’s Someone You Love, and Wanda Sykes’s I’m An Entertainer.

In a 2022 interview, Noah explained what he likes about hosting the show, saying, “I’m enjoying the fact that we’re juggling flaming swords. […] You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”

The 2024 Grammys are set for February 4, 2024. In the meantime, find the full list of nominees here.