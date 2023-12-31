In 2017, the #MeToo movement rocked Hollywood. Survivors banded together to shine a light on the industry’s underbelly. Following Cassie’s explosive rape and repeated physical abuse lawsuit against Diddy , people feel another reckoning is on the horizon. One of the latest entertainment professionals to come forward in the court of law is “ Opposites Attract ” singer, choreographer, and television host Paula Abdul .

Why Is Paula Abdul Suing Nigel Lythgoe?

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Abdul accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. The pair worked together on competition shows, American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. Abdul alleges that near the beginning of American Idol, Lythgoe assaulted her. Although she did not provide a specific timeline for the alleged attack, Lythgoe served in a producer role on American Idol off and on between 2004 and 2012 as documented on IMDB.

However, Abdul did claim in her legal paperwork that Lythgoe assaulted her again in 2014 when she served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Lythgoe maintains his innocence in the matter. Read his full statement provided to TMZ below.