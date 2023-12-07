Content warning: This article contains explicit descriptions of sexual assault and rape. For the better part of three weeks, troubling allegations have swirled around Diddy. Earlier today, December 6, Page Six reported that Diddy is named in a new lawsuit alleging he gang-raped and sex-trafficked a then-17-year-old girl. Diddy responded with a statement provided to Page Six, reading, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” Below is what you need to know about the allegations and lawsuits aimed at Diddy.

Two More Women Allege Sexual Assault And Rape November 23: On Thanksgiving, New York’s Adult Survivors Act expired. The act, as explained by Billboard, “created a one-year window for alleged survivors to take legal action over years-old accusations that would typically be barred under the statute of limitations.” Two more women filed lawsuits against Diddy before its expiration, and Diddy denied them via a statement from an unnamed spokesperson calling them “fabricated claims […] filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab.” The Hollywood Reporter reported another lawsuit filed against Diddy for allegedly “drugging sexually assaulting [Joi Dickerson-Neal] when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991.” Later that day, as first reported by Rolling Stone, a woman identified publicly as Jane Doe “alleges [Diddy] and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping” her and her friend in 1990 or 1991. The lawsuit alleges violence as well. Diddy Steps Down From Revolt November 28: Revolt announced that Diddy, who co-founded the media company, had “stepped down from his position as Chairman of Revolt.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT (@revolttv)

50 Cent Chimes In December 1: Page Six reported that 50 Cent, noted Diddy disliker, is “in early development on a TV doc about rival Diddy and allegations of abuse by his longtime partner Cassie and others.” It would be done by his G-Unit Films and Television. 50 Cent acknowledged the report on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “RAPPER [eyeballs emoji] I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. Im the best producer for the job guys. here come the receipts.” RAPPER 👀I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. Im the best producer for the job guys. 😳here come the receipts • https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/OB8kpqdhBt — 50cent (@50cent) December 2, 2023 Diddy’s Former Employees Speak Out December 5: On Tuesday, Rolling Stone‘s Andre Gee wrote a piece examining the men who have publicly corroborated Cassie’s lawsuit or made new troubling allegations of drugging or violence from their time either being around or working for Diddy. They include Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry and former bodyguards Gene Deal and Roger Bonds.