Will Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debut At No. 1?

Drake and 21 Savage dropped their joint album last week. It appears the album is having a strong week. Because of this, Her Loss just might make it to a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200.

A Twitter user noted that the album has accumulated an additional 400k units, translating into over 500 million streams. Hits Daily Double also predicted that Her Loss will debut at No. 1 on their Hits Top 50 chart. The site has currently projected 370k to 390k in sales.

However, the rollout hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. As initial promotion, Drake and 21 Savage trolled with fake appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, an interview with Howard Stern, and a fake Vogue magazine cover — which they are getting sued over.

“I feel like I relate to a lot of cultures because I was born in London, but then all my family migrated from the West Indies and sh*t,” 21 Savage said in the mock interview with Stern. “I’m damn near like gumbo when it comes to culture. Bruh, I might be the greatest rapper from my country, too, though.”

“Yo, you know, a lot of people say that, right?” Drake added. “A lot of people are like, ‘You’re the pride of London’ and sh*t. That’s why that London, that O2 night, that has to happen. That’s like some real homecoming sh*t. I’m excited for that.” Following the release of Her Loss, the duo have been teasing a tour — which this also appears to allude to.

Her Loss is out now via OVO/Republic Records. Stream it here.