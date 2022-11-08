21 savage 2022
Getty Image
Music

21 Savage Supports Drake’s Controversial Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’: ‘Whatever He Standing On, I’m Standing On Too’

by: Twitter

Following the release of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album, Her Loss, many fans took issue with a number of controversial disses on the album — particularly from Drake’s verses. On the track “Circo Loco,” he appeared to diss fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, in a lyric that questions her current assault trial against Tory Lanez. Drake also took shots at supposed ex Serena Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Now, 21 Savage has shared his side on how he feels about Drake’s lyrical controversies. “You know, I’m pointing it out,” Savage said in an interview with Players Club. “When he sent me the song, I’m pointing out what I heard. Tell him like, ‘Yeah, talk that sh*t.'”

“Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on too,” he continues. “Say what you feel.”

Megan spoke out shortly after their joint album dropped and she received news about the song. “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*ck it bye,” she posted in a series of tweets.

Even Ohanian fired back with his own response to Drake’s several shady lyrics.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×