Following the release of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album, Her Loss, many fans took issue with a number of controversial disses on the album — particularly from Drake’s verses. On the track “Circo Loco,” he appeared to diss fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, in a lyric that questions her current assault trial against Tory Lanez. Drake also took shots at supposed ex Serena Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Now, 21 Savage has shared his side on how he feels about Drake’s lyrical controversies. “You know, I’m pointing it out,” Savage said in an interview with Players Club. “When he sent me the song, I’m pointing out what I heard. Tell him like, ‘Yeah, talk that sh*t.'”

“Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on too,” he continues. “Say what you feel.”

Megan spoke out shortly after their joint album dropped and she received news about the song. “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*ck it bye,” she posted in a series of tweets.

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Even Ohanian fired back with his own response to Drake’s several shady lyrics.