Welp. That was fun while it lasted. Drake and 21 Savage’s cheeky rollout for their album Her Loss certainly had its admirers, but not everybody has a sense of humor lately (especially not Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, if the thinly veiled analog from The Devil Wears Prada was even remotely accurate). TMZ reports the rappers’ Vogue cover troll has drawn the magazine’s legal department’s ire; Vogue has filed a lawsuit against them, saying that Vogue and Wintour “have not endorsed [Her Loss] in any way,” despite Drake thanking the EIC for her blessing on Instagram.

Drake and Savage promoted their fake cover with straight faces — along with an accompanying “What’s In My Bag” segment featuring 21 — confusing some fans into believing they were really on the October cover (even though the October issue had already hit newsstands). In reality, the duo’s street team (remember those!?) handed out copies of the phony magazine, which contained photoshopped features and ads putting the two rappers front and center. Still, Vogue isn’t laughing; the lawsuit reportedly demands at least $4 million in damages.

However, not every outlet took the campaign as seriously. NPR expressed enthusiasm for a potential Tiny Desk in response to the fake one, while Howard Stern praised the boys’ fake interview with him. COLORS Studio and SNL have yet to respond.

Update: COLORS didn’t have thoughts, but they certainly reacted.

