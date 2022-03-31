Following up her new single, “Island In The Sun,” Winona Oak has returned today with more new music for Scandi-pop lovers. Born Johanna Ewana Ekmark, the Swedish singer-songwriter is readying her debut album, and “Baby Blue” is the second single we’ve heard so far. In the song, she remembers a past lover who didn’t love her like they should’ve.

Here’s what she had to say about the track:

“I wish I knew earlier in my life that your self-worth has nothing to do with how other people treat you. When you exhaust yourself trying to save them from themselves, lying to protect them, sacrificing your own needs and getting your heart broken over and over again – you may realize that sometimes you have no other choice than to leave to stay alive. It’s a tough lesson to learn that someone you love doesn’t care about you, maybe they wish they could but they just aren’t capable and there’s absolutely nothing you can do to change that. And maybe one day you will learn that your happiness isn’t reliant upon the happiness of others and that you deserve to feel loved, no matter what.”

Check out the video up top and keep an eye out for Winona’s album, coming this June.