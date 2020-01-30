ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, And Skepta Will Headline Wireless Festival’s 2020 Lineup

ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, and Skepta will headline the 2020 lineup of London’s Wireless Festival in July. The festival, which takes place at Finsbury Park July 3-5, is entering its 15th year and has become England’s premiere music festival with a heavy focus on hip-hop and UK grime artists. ASAP Rocky has played the fest three times in the past, but had to pull out of last year’s edition due to his legal issues in Sweden, so this year marks his triumphant return.

Other artists billed on the lineup include North Carolina rapper DaBaby, pop-punk rapper Doja Cat, Jamaican reggae singer, Koffee, the genreless ad-lib master Playboi Carti, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, and trap mad scientist Young Thug. Local UK superstars on the lineup include AJ Tracey, Darkoo, D-Block Europe, J Hus, who recently released his album Big Conspiracy, Hardy Caprio, M Huncho, MoStack, Nafe Smallz, and Tiffany Calver.

While ASAP Rocky will be a welcome addition to this year’s lineup, it’ll be Meek Mill’s first year at the fest now that he’s off probation and allowed to cross the pond. Skepta, surprisingly, has only appeared on the festival’s lineup twice, so it’s nice to see the hometown hero finally getting his due.

Check out Wireless Festival’s official site for tickets and more information.

