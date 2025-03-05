Wizkid’s Elegant ‘Kese (Dance)’ Video Compares Black Women To High Art

For the last few months, my new favorite genre of YouTube video has been house party DJ sets. In addition to helping me dodge the AI music channels that have been cropping up at an alarming rate lately, they really are a great vibe.

Clearly, Wizkid’s a fan too. His “Kese (Dance)” video borrows the format about halfway through, surrounding the afrobeats star with a DJ and an intimate house party atmosphere, with extras winding it up to the smooth instrumental and clinking their drinks to highlight how much fun this shoot must have been.

The other half of the video is an exquisite, elegant dance production, as a troupe rehearses some intriguing choreography in a near-empty theater as Wiz watches. Finally, toward the end, Wiz lines up an eye-popping array of models in colorful, continental ensembles in front of a massive painting in a gallery. The messaging ain’t subtle; Black women are works of art, worthy of appreciation, preservation, and protection.

“Kese” is one of the standout cuts from Wizkid’s most recent album, Morayo. Released in November, the album features appearances from Asake, Anaïs Cardot, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Tiakola, and debuted at No. 4 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart.

You can watch the “Kese (Dance)” video above.