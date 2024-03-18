Wizkid Bob Marley One Love UK Premiere 2024
Wizkid No Longer Wants To ‘Labeled’ As ‘Just An Afrobeats Artist,’ But Users Online Aren’t Pleased With His Creative Wishes

Despite what Drake says, he was not the driving force behind Afrobeats’ popularity across the US. That honor belongs to international sensations Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, and, of course, Wizkid.

But it looks like Wizkid no longer wants to be tethered to the genre. After a clip from his 2023 interview with Apple Music resurfaced, the “Money & Love” musician doubled down on his older statements.

While promoting his More Love, Less Ego album, Wizkid,

“I am not a f*cking Afrobeats artiste,” he wrote. “Don’t call me that hoe!”

“I’m not Afro anything b*tch,” he wrote. “And if you like Afrobeats, please don’t download my album.”

In another posted screenshot by ThatGrapeJuice, he went on to clarify his initial statement. “Listen, am I African? Yes,” he wrote. “But I do make all sorts of music. I don’t want to be labeled just Afrobeats. That’s like saying every American artist makes rap.”

Lil Yachty made a similar point when he began to explore rock via his album Let’s Start Here. Still, users online weren’t pleased with Wizkid’s statement. View the mixed response from users online below.

