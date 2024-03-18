Despite what Drake says, he was not the driving force behind Afrobeats’ popularity across the US. That honor belongs to international sensations Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, and, of course, Wizkid.

But it looks like Wizkid no longer wants to be tethered to the genre. After a clip from his 2023 interview with Apple Music resurfaced, the “Money & Love” musician doubled down on his older statements.

While promoting his More Love, Less Ego album, Wizkid,

“I am not a f*cking Afrobeats artiste,” he wrote. “Don’t call me that hoe!”

“I’m not Afro anything b*tch,” he wrote. “And if you like Afrobeats, please don’t download my album.”

"If you like Afrobeats please don't download my album, I'm not Afro anything" – Wizkid pic.twitter.com/1Mec6CBk95 — BASITO (@itzbasito) March 15, 2024

In another posted screenshot by ThatGrapeJuice, he went on to clarify his initial statement. “Listen, am I African? Yes,” he wrote. “But I do make all sorts of music. I don’t want to be labeled just Afrobeats. That’s like saying every American artist makes rap.”