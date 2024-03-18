Despite what Drake says, he was not the driving force behind Afrobeats’ popularity across the US. That honor belongs to international sensations Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, and, of course, Wizkid.
But it looks like Wizkid no longer wants to be tethered to the genre. After a clip from his 2023 interview with Apple Music resurfaced, the “Money & Love” musician doubled down on his older statements.
While promoting his More Love, Less Ego album, Wizkid,
“I am not a f*cking Afrobeats artiste,” he wrote. “Don’t call me that hoe!”
“I’m not Afro anything b*tch,” he wrote. “And if you like Afrobeats, please don’t download my album.”
"If you like Afrobeats please don't download my album, I'm not Afro anything"
In another posted screenshot by ThatGrapeJuice, he went on to clarify his initial statement. “Listen, am I African? Yes,” he wrote. “But I do make all sorts of music. I don’t want to be labeled just Afrobeats. That’s like saying every American artist makes rap.”
Lil Yachty made a similar point when he began to explore rock via his album Let’s Start Here. Still, users online weren’t pleased with Wizkid’s statement. View the mixed response from users online below.
Outsiders : you cannot box Burna Boy into just afrobeats… He does so many genres effortlessly
Nigerians… He should shut up.. Let's see how long he can go alone
Wizkid : im not an afrobeats artist
Nigerians : you can't box him into just afrobeats
Outsiders : but…
Afrobeat una…wizkid isn’t afrobeat artist he does every sound…he have done countless genres and even most of his albums speak for him…he have won countless awards in different genre is music category and also charted songs there. pic.twitter.com/InYimdAKXl
BURNA BOY: 🗣️ Afrobeat has no substance
WIZKID: 🗣️Afrobeat is DEAD
MEANWHILE DAVIDO:🗣️ 👇
Burna boy: i am not an afrobeat Artist.
twitter fans: Burna is shittin' on afrobeat.
Wizkid: i am not an afrobeat Artist, i am not an Afro anything. You höë and B!!tchs
Twitter fans: wizkid stop being afrobeat Artist when he releases S2 bla bla bla
No bro you are getting it wrong again. Remove the "afro" whatever… wizkid is pop/r&b, burna is rap/reggae pop… We simply just call these guys afrobeat cos they are Africans, they just want it to stop. We even call Blaqbonez afrobeat artiste even tho blud does rap. https://t.co/13WhkjAX0o
Wizkid literally doing Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat and say he is not an Afrobeat artist. Ok either or you both an Afrobeat Artist & an Afrobeats artist.
Once again Respect DAVIDO.
seeing F00lz like Wizkid and Burnaboy,talking down on Afrobeat which made them…Lol
Nothing wrong with what Wizkid is trying to drive home. It doesn’t make sense that every artiste is boxed under Afrobeat. Especially if you’re versatile with your craft. If you have the range to try something new it’s okay to leave the umbrella of Afrobeat and create your sound.
