The last time we’d heard from Young Fathers, the Mercury Music Prize winners had just released their incredible 2018 album, Cocoa Sugar, and dropped the prescient video for “Toy,” which depicted some of the more despicable world leaders as children. Their hiatus lasted longer than expected given the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, but it gave Young Fathers an opportunity to get back in the studio without an agenda. “Geronimo” is the first song that the trio of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole, and G. Hastings completed, and it’s another beautiful, visceral piece of music from the always affectatious group.

“I’m on the verge of something divine that’s gonna keep me alive,” they harmonize on the song’s bars. The slow-burning rhythm is tinged with a steel drum and it just feels like a long-awaited, cathartic outpouring. “It’s a track about contrast because life is contrast — pushing through, giving up, all at the same time,” the band said in a powerful statement, which you can read in full below.

We highly recommend you smash that play button on “Geronimo” above.