Young Miko is coming off a big 2025 that saw her follow her breakout debut album Att. with her latest LP, Do Not Disturb. She also opened on Billie Eilish’s tour, by the way. Now, Miko will be doing some touring of her own, as today (April 6), she announced the Late Checkout Tour. The tour runs from September to November and will be preceded by a run of festivals in July.

Tickets go on sale starting with pre-sales on April 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will take place ahead of the general on-sale beginning April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Miko’s website.

In an interview with Uproxx earlier this year, Miko said of what she’s been up to recently, “I’m in a very domestic era. I’m enjoying my rent and spending time with my parents. And I like to draw. I draw a lot. Honestly, I have this whole corner in my house where it’s just a bunch of paper, notebooks, and markers. I always try to keep my creative side stimulated.”

Check out Miko’s upcoming tour dates below.