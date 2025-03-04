In 2020, AEG, the global entertainment company, sued Atlanta rapper Young Thug for $5 million, claiming he’d breached a contract with the company by promoting and performing at live events without AEG’s approval. Today, Billboard reports that the two parties have filed documents ending the dispute after coming to an undisclosed settlement.

The initial deal, signed in 2017, gave AEG exclusive rights to promote Thug’s concerts in exchange for a $5.3 million advance. However, AEG claimed that Thug immediately breached the agreement, performing at outside shows, and never paid back the $5 million. The lawsuit, filed in 2020, was delayed during Young Thug’s racketeering trial, in which he was accused of being the leader of a criminal organization by the Fulton County District Attorney.

Now that the lawsuit is settled, both parties can turn to a more recent legal dispute between them. In 2024, AEG sued Thug again, after he allegedly sold off the rights to 400 songs to Kobalt Publishing, despite using the rights to his recordings as collateral against the previous $5 million loan. He earned $16 million from the transaction, which AEG argues should be invalid as a result of their previous agreement.

The second lawsuit was also put on pause throughout Thug’s criminal trial, but after he reached a plea deal with Fulton prosecutors, AEG pushed to renew litigation. While there has been little movement on that case since, it’s possible that their new settlement could mean that the second lawsuit can move forward. In any event, it turns out Thug is set to begin performing again, setting his first show since prison at a Belgian festival.