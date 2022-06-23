Young Thug Receives RapCaviar’s ‘Coach Of The Year’ Award

Despite being in detainment for RICO charges, rapper Young Thug is still receiving accolades. The latest is RapCaviar’s Coach Of The Year award. The Spotify hip-hop playlist is honoring Thug’s decade-plus-spanning career, his founding of YSL, and his knack for elevating younger generations of hip-hop artists.

“Young Thug is a musical icon,” RapCaviar wrote in an Instagram post. “He founded Young Stoner Life Records, helped jumpstart the careers of artists like Gunna and Lil Baby, and has mentored Atlanta rappers like Lil Keed and Lil Gotit. That’s why we’re naming him our 2022 #AllRapCaviar Coach of the Year.”

In addition to Thug’s award, RapCaviar also announced the finalists of their third annual All-RapCaviar team, which reflects the number of each artist’s streams on the platform within the last year. Among the first-team picks are Lil Durk, Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Future, and Drake. On the second team are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and Kanye West. The third team is comprised of Nicki Minaj, Latto, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black, and Pusha T.

Thug’s upcoming trial is scheduled to take place early next year.

