Over the past year, Detroit native Zelooperz has drawn attention as a member of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade, popping up in places like The Alchemist’s This Thing Of Ours 2 (on the track “Wildstyle”), Arizona rap trio Injury Reserve’s By The Time I Get To Phoenix (on “SS San Francisco”), and on LA iconoclast Earl Sweatshirt’s Sick! (on “Vision”). He also featured on UPROXX Sessions performer Na-Kel Smith’s A Dream No Longer Deferred in 2020.

So, it’s only right that he follows in Smith’s footsteps, making his own debut on UPROXX Sessions to perform “Who U Love” from his March project, Get WeT​.​Radio. The song is a semi-tender ode to a lover, with Z insisting, “Being without you a dealbreaker, I’d rather rot.” It’s a short but sweet track that shows the Motor City rapper isn’t afraid to bare his heart.

Watch Zelooperz perform “Who U Love” on UPROXX Sessions above.

